Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.09. 61,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,144. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

