Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.58.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $235.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.