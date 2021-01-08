Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to report sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $28,209,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

