Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $67.78 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

