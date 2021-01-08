Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OVV. Barclays increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.36. 3,234,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,606. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.