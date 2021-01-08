Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $61,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

