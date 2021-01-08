PAC Global 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,374.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and BiteBTC. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $10.10 million and $5,374.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010107 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,891,318,893 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, YoBit, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

