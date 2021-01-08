Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.75

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 99103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

