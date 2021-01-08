PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PACW. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.14.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.