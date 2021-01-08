PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PD. Tudor Pickering reissued a neutral rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of PD stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 45,132 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,371,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,419,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,910,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 35,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,062,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,286 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,485. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 93.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 167.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

