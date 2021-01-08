Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Price Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rose 5.2% on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $334.00 to $410.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $363.72 and last traded at $363.11. Approximately 1,385,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,238,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.28.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.03.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.39 and its 200-day moving average is $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.