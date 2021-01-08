PancakeSwap Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $52.83 million and $5.29 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00106264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.00445139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00221950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00049734 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 137,118,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,164,354 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

