Pandion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 13th (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PAND) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 13th. Pandion Therapeutics had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

PAND opened at $17.82 on Friday. Pandion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28.

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Analysts expect that Pandion Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Becker acquired 197,716 shares of Pandion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $2,989,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Becker acquired 15,197 shares of Pandion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $232,818.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

