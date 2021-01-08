Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.76.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,244. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after buying an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after buying an additional 862,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after buying an additional 93,719 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after buying an additional 92,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.