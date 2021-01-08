Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $91.00 at MKM Partners

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PZZA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.76.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,244. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

