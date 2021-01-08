Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.00

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 2818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRK. TheStreet raised Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Park National by 1,161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,574,000.

About Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

