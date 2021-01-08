ParkinGo Price Hits $0.0191 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $385,714.56 and approximately $609.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,230.44 or 1.00191568 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001957 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

