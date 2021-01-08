Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PKI. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.82.

Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$43.91. 189,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$17.57 and a 1 year high of C$49.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 2.0019637 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,544,046.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

