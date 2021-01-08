Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.65% from the company’s current price.

PKIUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parkland from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. Parkland has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

