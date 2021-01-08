PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Down 15.5%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares fell 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.18. 8,432,698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 5,549,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAVM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.02.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $106,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,938,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in PAVmed by 91.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

