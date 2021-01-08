Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Down 6%

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s share price was down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $182.15 and last traded at $184.16. Approximately 924,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 545,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.46.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $32,862.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,623.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

