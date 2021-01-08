PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 5.9%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.58. 8,189,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 7,487,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. BidaskClub lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $790.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 109.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 464,238 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

