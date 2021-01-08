PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCB. ValuEngine raised PCB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.89. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,064 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. Insiders have purchased 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $333,621 over the last ninety days. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 581.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

