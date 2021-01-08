PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

PDCE stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.72. 1,021,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,491. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 188.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 53,467 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

