Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $145,000.

PEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

