Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Peloton Interactive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Shares of PTON opened at $154.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion and a PE ratio of -108.45. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $167.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,432,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,697 shares of company stock valued at $88,621,966 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after buying an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after buying an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

