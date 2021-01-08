PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $921,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $58,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $988,650.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $887,250.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $773,100.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $51,220.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $805,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $987,750.00.

Shares of PFSI opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

