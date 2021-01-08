PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.11.

PFSI stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $472,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,971 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,041 in the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

