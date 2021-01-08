Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $748.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce sales of $748.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $776.20 million and the lowest is $724.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $755.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,392. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.