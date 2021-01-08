People’s United Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,600 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical volume of 692 call options.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after buying an additional 3,062,042 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,343 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after acquiring an additional 736,796 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 193,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 483,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

