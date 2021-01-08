Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEYUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

PEYUF opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.