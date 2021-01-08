Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been given a $40.00 target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

PFE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. 611,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,506,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 99,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 202,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

