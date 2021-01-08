Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given Rating by Smith Barney Citigroup Analysts

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had their “” rating reiterated by Research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from $100.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of PM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

