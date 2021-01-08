Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.33. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.33.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.62% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

