Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $35,777.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001637 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006031 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,955,689 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

