Photon Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Photon has a market cap of $60,376.06 and approximately $7.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,726.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.60 or 0.03012444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00413883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.01096899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00372933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00165408 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009714 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 37,652,976,772 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

