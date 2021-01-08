PIBBLE (PIB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $88,987.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00105002 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00444835 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00223977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00048303 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

