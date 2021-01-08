Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 6.8%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $30.05. Approximately 1,723,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,538,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $471.17 million, a P/E ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

