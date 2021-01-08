Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

NYSE PING opened at $28.51 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -407.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 263.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $2,021,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 188.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 57.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after acquiring an additional 795,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

