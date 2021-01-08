Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Change Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.75 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

CHNG has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.01.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $92,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

