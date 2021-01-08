Piper Sandler Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $180.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.94.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $150.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $167.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,147.88, a PEG ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 457.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

