Piper Sandler Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $6.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,835.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,326.78.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,368.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,342.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,246.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,435.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

