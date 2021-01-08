Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,795,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,198 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

PIPR opened at $104.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $106.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.68%. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

