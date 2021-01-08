Piper Sandler Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $130.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.85.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

