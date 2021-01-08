Piper Sandler Raises FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $22.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the information security company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $786,023.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,364.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in FireEye by 186,954.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after acquiring an additional 315,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,095 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,181,561 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $75,261,000 after acquiring an additional 187,886 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 232,220 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

