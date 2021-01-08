PirateCash Price Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $8,445.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000056 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

