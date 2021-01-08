Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. 29,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,539. Platinum Group Metals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

