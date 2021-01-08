Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PS. Barrington Research lowered Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Pluralsight from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Pluralsight from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Pluralsight from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NASDAQ PS opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,319 shares of company stock worth $762,319. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth $15,705,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth $31,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after acquiring an additional 756,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 2,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 624,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 599,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after acquiring an additional 515,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

