POA Network Reaches Market Cap of $3.87 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bibox.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

