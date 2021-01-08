POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POLA Orbis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

Shares of POLA Orbis stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. POLA Orbis has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.37.

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POLA Orbis had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $395.88 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that POLA Orbis will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.